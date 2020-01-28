Margaret HEWLETT

  • "Our heartfelt sympathies go out to John and the family. As..."
    - Barry Sharron James and Stephanie Taylor
  • "Margaret inspired us with her love of perfection, expressed..."
    - Alan and Averil Bennett
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
HEWLETT, Margaret May:
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, aged 79 years. Loving wife of John for 61 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Adele, Derek and Tania, adored Nana of Hayley, a loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty. As per Margaret's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 75 Koa Street, Gore 9710.
"And while she lies in
peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall
always keep."

