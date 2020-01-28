HEWLETT, Margaret May:
Passed away peacefully at Bupa Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, aged 79 years. Loving wife of John for 61 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Adele, Derek and Tania, adored Nana of Hayley, a loved sister, sister-in-law and Aunty. As per Margaret's wishes, a private service has been held. Messages to 75 Koa Street, Gore 9710.
"And while she lies in
peaceful sleep,
Her memory we shall
always keep."
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020