Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
Death Notice

HARGEST, Margaret Joan:
Peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, Gore, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Ron, treasured mother, mother-in-law, Nana and great-Nana of Peter and Johanna, Reagan (Auckland), Matthew and Benjamin; Diane and the late Peter Thompson, Trudy and the late Scott, Lucy and Ayden; and Jason Thompson. Special thanks to Windsor Park staff for their love and care of Margaret. A service celebrating Margaret's life will be held in Southern Funeral Home Chapel, 106 Hokonui Drive, Gore, on Wednesday, September 30, at 1.30pm, then leaving for Charlton Park cemetery. Messages to 98 Broughton Street, Gore.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
