(nee McDonald):

Peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Hospice Southland with her loving daughters by her side. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Arthur Hand. Cherished mum and mother-in-law of the late Warren, David and Gwenda (Perth), Sharon and Murray (Invercargill), Linley and Wayne (Gore), Craig and Laura (Gore). Much loved nanny and great-nan of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Alistair McDonald. Special friend of Noelene, and Lorna.

'Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us everyday'

In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private cremation has been held. A memorial service will be held once Covid 19 border restrictions are lifted. Special thank you to Parata Rest Home and Southland Hospice for the wonderful care shown to Margaret. Messages to 50 Hamilton Street, Gore 9710.







Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020

