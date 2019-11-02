Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret CRAWFORD. View Sign Death Notice



Margaret Julie (nee Kerr):

Formerly of Clydevale. In her 81st year. Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, at Gore Hospital supported by family. Much loved wife and best friend of Raymond for 57 years. Dearly loved Mum of Gary and Victoria, Susan and Wayne Smith, Adrian and Karen. Loved Grannie of Sean, Lachlan, Megan; Alisha, Hayley, and the late Cameron; Dylan, and Nicole. Much loved daughter of the late Isie and Davie Kerr, loved sister and sister-in-law of Maurice, Alan and Carolee, Russell and the late Biddy, and Lynette. Much loved cousin of Bev Grant, and loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Gore Hospital Whanau Room. Messages to 14 Canning Street, Gore 9710.







Published in Southland Times on Nov. 2, 2019

