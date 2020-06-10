CHITTOCK, Margaret Alexa:
17 May 1930 - 6 June 2020
Passed away peacefully at Windsor Park Care Home, at the tender age of 90 years. Dearly loved and devoted wife of the late Charles and much loved and admired Mum, Nan, GNan and mother-in-law of Sue and Alan Stewart, Paulette and Stu Watson, Jill and Ken Stewart, John and Liz , Kerry and Jacq, 15 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Amy and Jim Shaw. A memorial service will be held at the West Otago Community Centre, 1 Suffolk Street, Tapanui, on Friday, June 12, at 2.30pm. The family acknowledge the special care given by the staff at Windsor Park Care Home. Messages to Chittock Family, 279 Leithen Rd, RD 5, Gore 9775.
Published in Southland Times from June 10 to June 11, 2020