CALDWELL, Margaret
Sherlock (nee Fraser):
Peacefully in the care of the staff at Elmslie Rest Home in Wanaka on April 4, 2020, aged 92 years. Much loved wife of *Bruce; loved mum and mum-in-law of Glenys and Lindsay, Robyn and Keith, Marg and Alan, Rae and David; loved "Mom" of Julie and Chris (Calif.), loved sister of *Frances and *Ron; loved nana of Josh, Sherman and Megan, Anna and Morrie, Ben, Emily, Harriet and Thomas, Jose and Fletch, Henry and Raych; loved great-nana of Quinn, Cole, Harrison, Arlo, Max, Everett, Maclan, Ella and Sasha. Margaret took great joy all her life in her family, friends and her music and she will be missed by us all. A private service has been held for Margaret and we will formally celebrate her life when we can all get together. The family thanks the staff at Elmslie for their great care and compassion during her short illness. Messages to marg.ca[email protected]
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020