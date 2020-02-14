BEATTIE, Margaret Rose:
Peacefully at Dunstan Hospital surrounded by family, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020; aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Joe, a much loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Michael and Lynley, Trish and Stephen Gilligan, loved Grandma of Anthony and Mandy, Brendon; Adam and Kelsey, Sarah and Nick. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Monday, February 17, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dunedin Daffodil House would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 711 Lochiel-Branxholme Road, RD 1, Winton 9781.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020