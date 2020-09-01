Margaret ANDERSON

  • "Loving memories RIP Allanah xxx"
    - Allanah Hellewell
  • "At peace now Grandma with Grandad again.. Although I cannot..."
    - Kylie Anderson
  • "God bless Grandma I'll never forget you're vanilla killers..."
    - Glen Anderson
  • "Hello to you all I have lovely memories of the Anderson..."
    - Betty Munro
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

ANDERSON,
Margaret Sophia:
On Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the care of Vickery Court Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill and loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Bill, Sandy and Maggie, Margaret and Graeme*, Mary* and Russell, Dot, Donald and Marcia, Ken, Robyn, Ian and Debra, Neil, and Ewen. Loved Grandma of her grand, great and great great children. A private family service will be held. Messages to 31 Cargill Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 1, 2020
