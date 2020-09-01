ANDERSON,
Margaret Sophia:
On Sunday, August 30, 2020, in the care of Vickery Court Rest Home, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bill and loved and adored mother and mother-in-law of Bill, Sandy and Maggie, Margaret and Graeme*, Mary* and Russell, Dot, Donald and Marcia, Ken, Robyn, Ian and Debra, Neil, and Ewen. Loved Grandma of her grand, great and great great children. A private family service will be held. Messages to 31 Cargill Street, Invercargill.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 1, 2020