ANDERSON, Margaret Joan:

26.8.1944 - 3.4.2020

Brian, Peter, Joanne, Christopher and families, wish to acknowledge the support, at the untimely passing of Margaret. Thanks for the baking, cards, phone calls, and prayers, it was really appreciated. A great big thanks to all of Resthaven's, present and past staff for almost 14 years of care, and Donna for her extra assistance received. Bernadine Adnitt for the lovely garden flowers. A special thank you to Kevin and Liz of Hammond and Ryder Funeral Directors, for the extra support given, during the very trying time of level 4. Please accept this as a personal and sincere thank you.



