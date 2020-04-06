ANDERSON, Margaret Joan
(nee Morrison):
26.08.1944 - 03.04.2020
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Brian at Resthaven Village in Gore on Friday, April 3, 2020, having recently celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary. Loved daughter of the late Anne* and Thomas (Tom)* Morrison and daughter-in-law of the late Annie* and William (Bill)* Anderson. Dearly loved wife and life partner of Brian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy Anderson, Joanne and Anthony Shaw, Chris Anderson and Malia Hill. Cherished grandmother of her eight grandchildren, Cody, Jayden, Brandon, Courtney and Georgia, Sarah and Renee and Hayden and her great-grandson Emmanuel. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Michael* and Rita* Morrison, Chris* and Fay Morrison, Martin and Maureen Morrison, Mary Anne* and John McIlhatton, Jenny and Mike Swain, Brian and Carol Morrison and loved sister-in-law of Jim and Claire Anderson, Colleen and Maurice Humphries, Ray and Jackie Anderson (and the late Pam*) and loved Aunty and Great Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Margaret and Lindsay Humphries, Valma* and Colin Whyte, Katrina and Clifford Hamlin, and Averley Jackson.
"I am at peace, my soul's at rest,
There is no need for tears,
For with your love I was so blessed,
For all these many years."
~Unknown Author
Sincere thanks to the loving and long-time care provided by Resthaven Village staff of 14 years. A private grave-side service will be held for Margaret to lay her to rest under the care of Brian and Hammond & Ryder Funeral home. Margaret is to be interred at the Charlton Park Cemetery in Gore on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages welcomed and can be sent to 15 Elsie Street, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020