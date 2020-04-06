Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental 3 Surrey Street Gore , Southland 9710 032080949 Death Notice



ANDERSON, Margaret Joan

(nee Morrison):

26.08.1944 - 03.04.2020

Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Brian at Resthaven Village in Gore on Friday, April 3, 2020, having recently celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary. Loved daughter of the late Anne* and Thomas (Tom)* Morrison and daughter-in-law of the late Annie* and William (Bill)* Anderson. Dearly loved wife and life partner of Brian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy Anderson, Joanne and Anthony Shaw, Chris Anderson and Malia Hill. Cherished grandmother of her eight grandchildren, Cody, Jayden, Brandon, Courtney and Georgia, Sarah and Renee and Hayden and her great-grandson Emmanuel. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Michael* and Rita* Morrison, Chris* and Fay Morrison, Martin and Maureen Morrison, Mary Anne* and John McIlhatton, Jenny and Mike Swain, Brian and Carol Morrison and loved sister-in-law of Jim and Claire Anderson, Colleen and Maurice Humphries, Ray and Jackie Anderson (and the late Pam*) and loved Aunty and Great Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Margaret and Lindsay Humphries, Valma* and Colin Whyte, Katrina and Clifford Hamlin, and Averley Jackson.



"I am at peace, my soul's at rest,

There is no need for tears,

For with your love I was so blessed,

For all these many years."

~Unknown Author

Sincere thanks to the loving and long-time care provided by Resthaven Village staff of 14 years. A private grave-side service will be held for Margaret to lay her to rest under the care of Brian and Hammond & Ryder Funeral home. Margaret is to be interred at the Charlton Park Cemetery in Gore on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages welcomed and can be sent to 15 Elsie Street, Gore 9710.

(*denotes deceased)







ANDERSON, Margaret Joan(nee Morrison):26.08.1944 - 03.04.2020Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Brian at Resthaven Village in Gore on Friday, April 3, 2020, having recently celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary. Loved daughter of the late Anne* and Thomas (Tom)* Morrison and daughter-in-law of the late Annie* and William (Bill)* Anderson. Dearly loved wife and life partner of Brian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Sandy Anderson, Joanne and Anthony Shaw, Chris Anderson and Malia Hill. Cherished grandmother of her eight grandchildren, Cody, Jayden, Brandon, Courtney and Georgia, Sarah and Renee and Hayden and her great-grandson Emmanuel. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Michael* and Rita* Morrison, Chris* and Fay Morrison, Martin and Maureen Morrison, Mary Anne* and John McIlhatton, Jenny and Mike Swain, Brian and Carol Morrison and loved sister-in-law of Jim and Claire Anderson, Colleen and Maurice Humphries, Ray and Jackie Anderson (and the late Pam*) and loved Aunty and Great Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Margaret and Lindsay Humphries, Valma* and Colin Whyte, Katrina and Clifford Hamlin, and Averley Jackson."I am at peace, my soul's at rest,There is no need for tears,For with your love I was so blessed,For all these many years."~Unknown AuthorSincere thanks to the loving and long-time care provided by Resthaven Village staff of 14 years. A private grave-side service will be held for Margaret to lay her to rest under the care of Brian and Hammond & Ryder Funeral home. Margaret is to be interred at the Charlton Park Cemetery in Gore on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages welcomed and can be sent to 15 Elsie Street, Gore 9710.(*denotes deceased) Published in Southland Times from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers