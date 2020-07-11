ALLAN,
Margaret Annie Jean
(nee Dawson):
Peacefully on July 8, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill, aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Phil, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Helen, David and Robyn, Ainslee (Australia), Lesley and Paul Schrier (Kerikeri), Claire Emery and the late Peter (Raglan), and Andrew (Blenheim), much loved Grandma of her 11 grandchildren, and great-Grandma of her 5 great-grandchildren. A service for Margaret will be held at Knox Presbyterian Church, Pomona Street, at 1.30pm on Wednesday, July 15. Private cremation to follow. The service will be live streamed on the Knox Presbyterian Church Invercargill facebook page. Flowers are respectfully declined. Messages to 29H Darwin Road, Kerikeri 0230.
Published in Southland Times from July 11 to July 13, 2020