Acknowledgement

ALLAN,

Margaret Hannah (Peggy):

The family of Peggy would like to thank the people who gave their love and support during and after our loss. Grateful thanks to Karen Cook of Edendale who did the required errands prior to Peggy's permanent care at Walmsley House. Our special thanks to Jamie – your music of yesteryear is marvellous, it means so much to those at Walmsley. Peggy, your fun and friendship will be forever missed and now you join your 13 other siblings, we can only imagine the hijinks above. You "won the race", and we can be really grateful you all played a special part in our lives.

A light has from our window gone, a love we knew so well.

"Tagore"



