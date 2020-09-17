BARRY,
Mareeka Faye (Reeka):
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Grant Pearsey. Beloved mother of Emma, Jed, Ethan and partner Tiffany. Loved and cherished Granny of Jacob, Natalie, and Harley. A service for Reeka will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Monday, September 21, at 10.00am, followed by interment with her soulmate Grant at Riverton Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the service will also be livestreamed online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/livestreams.
Messages can be sent to Reeka's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2020