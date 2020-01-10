Maree JORDAN

  • "To Danny Boy and Family My condolences to you all at this..."
    - Heather Mclean
  • "Uncle Les, Graeme, Darren, Danny, Cara and families - our..."
    - Bev McClintock
  • "My dearest Maree. I have the lovliest memories of our..."
    - Margie
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Lindisfarne Church
JORDAN, Maree Marion:
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Hospice Southland. Loved wife of Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Danny, Cara and Mike, Graeme and Heather, Darren and Tania. A loved nana and great-nana. A service to celebrate Maree's life will be help in Lindisfarne Church, Cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, on Saturday, January 11, at 10.00am, followed by a private interment. Messages to The Jordan family, 69 Canarvon Street, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
