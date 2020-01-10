JORDAN, Maree Marion:
Peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Hospice Southland. Loved wife of Les. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Danny, Cara and Mike, Graeme and Heather, Darren and Tania. A loved nana and great-nana. A service to celebrate Maree's life will be help in Lindisfarne Church, Cnr Lindisfarne and Miller Streets, on Saturday, January 11, at 10.00am, followed by a private interment. Messages to The Jordan family, 69 Canarvon Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020