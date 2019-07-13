Acknowledgement

GEANGE, Marc Blair:

Jackie, Renee and Brittany, Neville and Shirley, Aarron, and extended families would like to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to everyone for their kindness and support, visits, those who sent beautiful flowers, cards, food, phone calls and texts during the loss of our dear Marc. A special thanks to Mary and the Hospice who helped care for Marc and made it possible for him to stay at home. Thanks to J Fraser and Sons and Lynley McKerrow for helping us prepare and presenting Marc's farewell. To those many people who attended Marc's Service and helped us celebrate his life afterwards. Thanks to the Waikiwi Rugby boys and Tomo and Co for arranging and helping us organise his final tribute. Thank you for your love and continuing support. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and know that all the love and support we have received will never be forgotten.



