Malcolm LEGGETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm LEGGETT.
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Southland Crematorium Chapel
Rockdale Road
Invercargill
View Map
Death Notice


logoLEGGETT,
Malcolm Terrence:
It is with great sadness that the family of Malcolm Terrence Leggett, born on December 22, 1945, announce his passing at Southland Hospice on September 26, 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Wendy. Very much loved Dad of Stephen, Scott, Glen and Nathan. Treasured father-in-law of Tania and Laurie. Very special Grandad of Jesse and Pinto. Beloved brother of John and Dave. Messages to 192 Lagan Street, Bluff. Online tributes may be left on Malcolm's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes The funeral service for Malcolm will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.