LEGGETT,
Malcolm Terrence:
It is with great sadness that the family of Malcolm Terrence Leggett, born on December 22, 1945, announce his passing at Southland Hospice on September 26, 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of the late Wendy. Very much loved Dad of Stephen, Scott, Glen and Nathan. Treasured father-in-law of Tania and Laurie. Very special Grandad of Jesse and Pinto. Beloved brother of John and Dave. Messages to 192 Lagan Street, Bluff. Online tributes may be left on Malcolm's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes The funeral service for Malcolm will be held at the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Road, Invercargill, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020