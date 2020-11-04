DAVIS,

Malcolm Lyall (Jock):

On Monday, November 2, 2020, passed away peacefully after a long illness, aged 72 years. Adored husband of the late Norma, and cherished father and father-in-law of Joanna and Trushar (Kent), Tony and Keryn (Christchurch), and Greg and Celeste (Brisbane). Loved grandad of Tom and Harry, Josh and Olivia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Pete (deceased), Geoff Orchard and Alison Elliott, Joan (deceased) and John Harrington, Donald and Jan Orchard (both deceased), Diane and Bill South. Treasured uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to "The family of Jock Davis" c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At the family's request a private ceremony will be held. You are invited to join the family for an informal gathering at Protocol, 2 Colombo Street, Cashmere, Christchurch between 2.00 - 4.00pm on Friday, November 6. A gathering in Invercargill will be held at a later date. Details to be advised.





