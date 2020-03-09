COUBROUGH, Malcolm:
(Of Tapanui, formerly Kelso). Aged 92 years. Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home in Tapanui. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kathleen for 66 years. Much loved father and friend of the late Graham, Karen and John Hooper, Annette, and David. Loved Grandad of Kirsten and Bryan, Jacqui and John, Michael and Shelley; Rhea and Richie, Rachel; Nikita, Stephanie, and Ross. Loved great-grandfather to George, Hudson, Charlie, and Mac.
'Will be sadly missed'
A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the West Otago Community Centre, Suffolk Street, Tapanui, on Thursday, March 12 at 2.00pm, followed by a private family interment at Tapanui Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for the West Otago St John Ambulance. Messages to 25 Sussex Street, Tapanui 9522.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020