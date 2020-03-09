Malcolm COUBROUGH

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm COUBROUGH.
Service Information
Hammond & Ryder Funeral Services & Monumental
3 Surrey Street
Gore, Southland
9710
032080949
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 p.m.
West Otago Community Centre
Suffolk Street
Tapanui
Death Notice

COUBROUGH, Malcolm:
(Of Tapanui, formerly Kelso). Aged 92 years. Passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home in Tapanui. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Kathleen for 66 years. Much loved father and friend of the late Graham, Karen and John Hooper, Annette, and David. Loved Grandad of Kirsten and Bryan, Jacqui and John, Michael and Shelley; Rhea and Richie, Rachel; Nikita, Stephanie, and Ross. Loved great-grandfather to George, Hudson, Charlie, and Mac.
'Will be sadly missed'
A service to celebrate Malcolm's life will be held in the West Otago Community Centre, Suffolk Street, Tapanui, on Thursday, March 12 at 2.00pm, followed by a private family interment at Tapanui Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for the West Otago St John Ambulance. Messages to 25 Sussex Street, Tapanui 9522.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.