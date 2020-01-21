Malcolm BIRCH

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church
corner of Forrest Hill and Seine Roads
Death Notice

BIRCH, Malcolm Johnston:
Passed away suddenly on January 17, 2020, aged 71. Loving, thoughtful, and faithful husband to Barbara. Adored father and father-in-law to Campbell and Emma, and Michael. Dearly loved son of the late Audrey and Dennis Birch (Gore), and deeply loved brother and brother-in-law of Pauline and Bruce Smith (Diamond Harbour), and Barbara and Murray McIntosh (Temuka). A celebration of Malcolm's life will be held at Forrest Hill Presbyterian Church, corner of Forrest Hill and Seine Roads, Auckland, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
"Take hold of the eternal life to which you were called."
– 1 Tim. 6:12
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 21, 2020
