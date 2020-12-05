ANDERSON,
Malcolm Robert:
Leonore, Paula, Robbie and Naoko, Karen, and their families, would like to sincerely thank everyone for their love and support at the service to celebrate Malcolm's life, and for the flowers, baking, cards, meals, visits and phone calls received over the past two years. Your kindness has brought much comfort to us. Our special thanks go to Dr A Neylon, Dr J Smith and the Oncology Wards at Dunedin and Southland Hospitals, Hospice Southland, Dr M Sloane and the staff of Rowena Jackson Village. Your loving understanding, care and support was greatly appreciated.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 5, 2020