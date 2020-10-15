ANDERSON,
Malcolm Robert:
At Rowena Jackson Rest Home on October 13, 2020, after a long illness. Aged 74 years. (Formerly of Roslyn Bush). Dearly loved husband of Leonore. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paula Anderson, Robbie and Naoko Anderson, and Karen Anderson. Loved granddad of Grace, Joseph, Reuben, Keely and the late Lily Paula. Loved brother of Heather Brown.
'At rest awaiting the resurrection'
The funeral service for Malcolm will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Sts, Invercargill, on Friday, October 16, 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. His interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to C/- PO Box 1380, Invercargill. Online messages may be made to his tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020