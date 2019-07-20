EDGE, Mairi Young:
Peacefully on July 12, 2019, at Charles Upham Retirement Village, Rangiora, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernest Edge, loved mother of Kevin, Grant, Craig, and Diane, and mother-in-law of Marion, Robyn, and Nicholas, loved nana of David, Sam, Tom, Joel, Suzannah, Lachlan, Angus, Thomas, and Amy, and a loved great-nana of Russell, Arthur, William, and Tessa. Special thanks to the staff at Charles Upham for their care of Mairi. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Mairi Edge, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In accordance with Mairi's wishes, a private service has been held.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2019