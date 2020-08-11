PASCO, Maire (née Hardy):
On August 6, 2020, in her 90th year. Loved wife of Jack. Treasured mother of Brenda, Mark, Stephen, Leon, Julie. Adored grandmother and great-grandmother. Cherished sister of Pat Hardy and Molly O'Neill.
R.I.P.
A service will be held at J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, Esk St, Invercargill, at 1.00pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Messages to 60 Inglewood Rd, Invercargill 9810. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at the service to Maire's favourite charity - the Pacific Leprosy Foundation.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020