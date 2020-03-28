Acknowledgement

BAILEY, Mae Florence:

08.05.1932 - 15.02.2020

Sue, Jill, Robynne and Jo, and families, wish to express our sincere thanks for the love, kindness and support we have received following the passing of Mae, she was a loved, sister, mother, Nana, great-Nana, Aunty and friend to many. Our heartfelt thanks to those who sent personal messages of sympathy, cards, flowers, messages, food and phone calls. Thank you to all those who called at our homes and attended the service for Mae. Thank you to all who gave a donation to Riverton Swimming Baths, all very much appreciated. A big thank you must go to Nigel Edwards of Avenal Park Funeral Home for the professional and compassionate care taken when arranging Mae's farewell, as well as our dear cousin Vanya Bailey who gave a fitting celebration of Mae's life. We are particularly grateful to the Ward 12 staff at Kew Hospital for the wonderful and dignified care Mum received during her final days. As many addresses are unknown please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our thanks.



