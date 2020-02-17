Mae BAILEY

  • "Thinking of you all at this sad time .RIP Auntie May you..."
    - Val Calvert
  • "So sorry to read of your loss robynn and family, thinking..."
    - Donna Harris
  • "To all that loved Mae, You hearts will be broken but you..."
  • "My very deepest sympathy to you Robynne and to all your..."
    - Susan Condon
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Riverton Union Church
Palmerston Street
Riverton
BAILEY, Mae:
Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Southland Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved Mum of Suzanne (Sue), Peter*, Jill, Robynne and Simon, and Jo and Murray. Loved Grandmother/Nana of Chad, Whitney, Alex, Melissa, Josh, Kealey, Ethan and Great-Grandmother of Penny, Corbin, Salem, and Eva. Loved sister of Irene and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mae's life will be held in the Riverton Union Church, Palmerston Street, Riverton, on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm, Church doors will open at 1.30pm, the cortagé will be leaving immediately for the interment at the Riverton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Riverton Swimming Pool would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of the Medical Ward, Southland Hospital. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.

