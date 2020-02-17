BAILEY, Mae:
Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Southland Hospital on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in her 88th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Joe. Loved Mum of Suzanne (Sue), Peter*, Jill, Robynne and Simon, and Jo and Murray. Loved Grandmother/Nana of Chad, Whitney, Alex, Melissa, Josh, Kealey, Ethan and Great-Grandmother of Penny, Corbin, Salem, and Eva. Loved sister of Irene and a loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Mae's life will be held in the Riverton Union Church, Palmerston Street, Riverton, on Tuesday, February 18, at 2.00pm, Church doors will open at 1.30pm, the cortagé will be leaving immediately for the interment at the Riverton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to the Riverton Swimming Pool would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Special thanks to the staff of the Medical Ward, Southland Hospital. Messages to PO Box 1345, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020