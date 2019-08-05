FOWLER, Maata Rakai:
Passed away peacefully at Hospice Southland surrounded by her whãnau on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Aged 63 years. Daughter of the late Kororia (nee Pitama) and Matson Fowler. Beloved sister of Gail and Bubba Thompson, Martin, the late Luke, Justin. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Gina and Stuart Ryan and Desiree and Tim Page. Loved Taua to Jordaine and Ana, Shay, Tahna and Tyra. Loved Taua Taua to Jarrell. Maata is with whãnau at Te Rau Aroha Marae Bluff. A service for Maata will be held at Te Rau Aroha Marae Bluff on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Green Point Cemetery Bluff. Messages to Te Rau Aroha Marae, Bluff 9814. The whãnau would like to thank the Hospice Southand for all the manaaki and aroha received over this sad time. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 5, 2019