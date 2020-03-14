Maaki GOODWILLIE

Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Death Notice

GOODWILLIE, Maaki Garth:
Suddenly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, we lost our 'old man', father-in-law, Poua, brother and uncle. He was our hero, our friend and the head of our awesome Goodwillie Whanau. A musical man that lived life to the fullest! We are devastated that he has gone too soon. We invite you to celebrate Maaki's great life in J Fraser & Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, March 18, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Maaki will be resting in the Chapel on Wednesday, March 18, from 9.00am for those who wish to spend time with him. Messages can be sent to 18C Dudley Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Maaki's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Rest In Peace Dad.

Reon, Carlin and Whanau x

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020
