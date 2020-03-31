Lynn RYAN (1941 - 2020)
  • "Loving thoughts are with you all lots of love always Nicola..."
    - Nicola Ryan
  • "Rest easy my beautiful poua iloveyou ❤"
    - Darcy Haldy Te Ruapapa Ryan
  • "So sorry to hear of Lyns passing,, a great musician and a..."
    - Michael Hope
  • "Deepest sympathy to my extended whanau."
    - Georgina Ellis
  • "Condolences to Lynn's family, he was in my class at bluff..."
    - Lesley Walker
RYAN, Lynn Atwell (Harps):
23 November 1941
– 29 March 2020
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our precious Dad and Põua, who passed early hours Sunday morning surrounded in love. Beloved husband and soulmate of Daph*, cherished Dad of Jan and Mike, Lynley and Paul, Ricky and Juanita, Kathryn and Karl, Kim and Michael, Stinger and Deanna, Chris and Bec, Darlene and Dan, Lynn and Nicky. Much loved son of Haldy* and Tassie Ryan*, loved brother and brother-in-law to Errol and Glenys*, Kevin* and Lynne*, June* and Greg, Arthur and Paula. Much loved son-in-law of Marj* and Jimmy* Watson. A much loved brother-in-law to Thelma and Frank*, Avice* and Jim*, Bev* and Stuart*, Lynette*, and Ti*, Marj and Arthur*, Janice* and Tai, Noeleen and Ray, Gail* and Stuart. A much loved and respected Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A favourite cousin, and great friend to many. Adored Pua of Amy, Tyron, Lauren, Nicole, Jennifer, Amanda, Haley, Dylan, Ethan, Stacey, Darcy, Tessa, Jade, Danny, Jimmy, Sheldon, Rayden, Royce, Xavier, Kaiah, Bronson, Storm, Jacob, Zebulyn, Delta, Tieago, Gideon, Malachi, Caleb and Saracen. Great Põua of Deacon, Lochie, Van, Harper, Jakson, Jimmy, Ava, Ryder, Mahlee, Zoe, Lexy-Lou, Ricky, Evie, Liam, Rita-Mae, Isla, Heidi, Reon, Nico, Olli, Arlo, Beau, Kobe-George, Mercedes, Lucan, Chase, Isaiah, Josiah, Maddox, Knox and Taimana. Special thanks to Vicki Bickford and Susie - our whãnau will be forever grateful for your support. Messages to 350 Barrow Street, Bluff 9814.
"Our strong almighty
Totara has fallen"
"Moe mai rã matua"
"The bands back together"
Due to current circumstances a service for Harps will be held at a later date.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 31, 2020
