Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



23 November 1941

– 29 March 2020

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our precious Dad and Põua, who passed early hours Sunday morning surrounded in love. Beloved husband and soulmate of Daph*, cherished Dad of Jan and Mike, Lynley and Paul, Ricky and Juanita, Kathryn and Karl, Kim and Michael, Stinger and Deanna, Chris and Bec, Darlene and Dan, Lynn and Nicky. Much loved son of Haldy* and Tassie Ryan*, loved brother and brother-in-law to Errol and Glenys*, Kevin* and Lynne*, June* and Greg, Arthur and Paula. Much loved son-in-law of Marj* and Jimmy* Watson. A much loved brother-in-law to Thelma and Frank*, Avice* and Jim*, Bev* and Stuart*, Lynette*, and Ti*, Marj and Arthur*, Janice* and Tai, Noeleen and Ray, Gail* and Stuart. A much loved and respected Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A favourite cousin, and great friend to many. Adored Pua of Amy, Tyron, Lauren, Nicole, Jennifer, Amanda, Haley, Dylan, Ethan, Stacey, Darcy, Tessa, Jade, Danny, Jimmy, Sheldon, Rayden, Royce, Xavier, Kaiah, Bronson, Storm, Jacob, Zebulyn, Delta, Tieago, Gideon, Malachi, Caleb and Saracen. Great Põua of Deacon, Lochie, Van, Harper, Jakson, Jimmy, Ava, Ryder, Mahlee, Zoe, Lexy-Lou, Ricky, Evie, Liam, Rita-Mae, Isla, Heidi, Reon, Nico, Olli, Arlo, Beau, Kobe-George, Mercedes, Lucan, Chase, Isaiah, Josiah, Maddox, Knox and Taimana. Special thanks to Vicki Bickford and Susie - our whãnau will be forever grateful for your support. Messages to 350 Barrow Street, Bluff 9814.

"Our strong almighty

Totara has fallen"

"Moe mai rã matua"

"The bands back together"

Due to current circumstances a service for Harps will be held at a later date.







RYAN, Lynn Atwell (Harps):23 November 1941– 29 March 2020It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our precious Dad and Põua, who passed early hours Sunday morning surrounded in love. Beloved husband and soulmate of Daph*, cherished Dad of Jan and Mike, Lynley and Paul, Ricky and Juanita, Kathryn and Karl, Kim and Michael, Stinger and Deanna, Chris and Bec, Darlene and Dan, Lynn and Nicky. Much loved son of Haldy* and Tassie Ryan*, loved brother and brother-in-law to Errol and Glenys*, Kevin* and Lynne*, June* and Greg, Arthur and Paula. Much loved son-in-law of Marj* and Jimmy* Watson. A much loved brother-in-law to Thelma and Frank*, Avice* and Jim*, Bev* and Stuart*, Lynette*, and Ti*, Marj and Arthur*, Janice* and Tai, Noeleen and Ray, Gail* and Stuart. A much loved and respected Uncle to all his nieces and nephews. A favourite cousin, and great friend to many. Adored Pua of Amy, Tyron, Lauren, Nicole, Jennifer, Amanda, Haley, Dylan, Ethan, Stacey, Darcy, Tessa, Jade, Danny, Jimmy, Sheldon, Rayden, Royce, Xavier, Kaiah, Bronson, Storm, Jacob, Zebulyn, Delta, Tieago, Gideon, Malachi, Caleb and Saracen. Great Põua of Deacon, Lochie, Van, Harper, Jakson, Jimmy, Ava, Ryder, Mahlee, Zoe, Lexy-Lou, Ricky, Evie, Liam, Rita-Mae, Isla, Heidi, Reon, Nico, Olli, Arlo, Beau, Kobe-George, Mercedes, Lucan, Chase, Isaiah, Josiah, Maddox, Knox and Taimana. Special thanks to Vicki Bickford and Susie - our whãnau will be forever grateful for your support. Messages to 350 Barrow Street, Bluff 9814."Our strong almightyTotara has fallen""Moe mai rã matua""The bands back together"Due to current circumstances a service for Harps will be held at a later date. Published in Southland Times on Mar. 31, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers