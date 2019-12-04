MINTY, Lynn Rae:
In loving memory of our beautiful, dear Lynn Minty, departed December 4, 2018. Lynn you were a shining light in all of our lives, a true, honest and loyal soul. Best friend to us all. You have left a great hole in all our hearts, but we go on forever remembering and cherishing the beautiful person you were. Ride high in that saddle Lynn, till we meet again. Love Struan, Christina and Tyson, Glen and Shannon, Lenore and Mike, Richard and Ashleigh, and Grand babies, Bailey, Cameron, Tristan, Harper, Jack and Baby Kade.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 4, 2019