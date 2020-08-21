MATHESON,
Lynly Elliott (Lyn):
Passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020, aged 73 years.
'Gone to The Rainbow Bridge'
Beloved sister of Judy Hathaway, dearly loved Aunty of Claire and Mark, plus her five great nieces and nephews, and adored cousin of Pete and Sue (Bringans). Lyn's warmth, humour and kindness will be dearly missed and remembered by so many. Special thanks to her Te Anau support crew, Kay, Jill, Yoshie, Dennis and co. A service will be held at the Te Anau Club, 11.00am, Tuesday, August 25. Invitation only due to Level 2 restrictions, however her service may be viewed via live-stream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams No flowers please. Donations to Save the Children or RSPCA would be appreciated. On-line tributes may be made to Lyn's tribute page frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020