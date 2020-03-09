Lynley HEYDON

Guest Book
  • "HEYDON, Lynley Jane: Beloved daughter of Sam and the late..."
    - Lynley HEYDON
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 a.m.
J Fraser and Sons' Chapel
cnr Esk and Doon Streets
View Map
Death Notice


logoHEYDON, Lynley Jane:
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on March 7, 2020, aged 45. Dearly loved partner of David Crooks. Loved mother of Harlam, and Jacob. Loved friend to Andrew, and Matthew Crooks. A service for Lynley will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 95 Gimblett Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Lynley's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.