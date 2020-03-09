HEYDON, Lynley Jane:
Peacefully at Hospice Southland on March 7, 2020, aged 45. Dearly loved partner of David Crooks. Loved mother of Harlam, and Jacob. Loved friend to Andrew, and Matthew Crooks. A service for Lynley will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 95 Gimblett Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Lynley's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020