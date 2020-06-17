BATEMAN, Lynley Ann:
Taken from us far too early on May 3, 2020; aged 66 years. Messages to the Bateman family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Save the Children either at the service or online at bit.ly/batemanla0305 At Lynley's request bright coloured attire would be appreciated. A Memorial Service to celebrate Lynley's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, June 19, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on June 17, 2020