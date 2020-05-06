BATEMAN, Lynley Ann

(formerly Balloch):

Taken from us far too early on May 3, 2020; aged 66 years. Much loved wife of Glenn, step-mother of Emma, Nicole and Sean, and mother-in-law of Stephanie. Proud Grandma of Levi, Bella, Haylee and Riley. Loving daughter of Ivy and the late Ray Balloch, loving sister of the late Terry and special niece of Jean Bulmer (Invercargill). A heartfelt thanks to the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice.

The world is an open doorway to life's most extra ordinary moments.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions a Funeral Service for Lynley will be held at a later date and will be duly advised in next Wednesday's edition of the Southland Times. Messages to the Bateman family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.





