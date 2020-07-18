Acknowledgement

NEILSON, Lynette Fay:

Lloyd, Aaron, Kirsten, Denise and Raewyn and their families wish to express heartfelt thanks to everyone who has comforted and supported us in the recent weeks after Lyn's sudden passing. Thank you for all the cards, flowers, phone calls, food and visits. Thank you to all those who attended the service to help celebrate the life of our dearly loved wife, mother, sister and grandmother. A special thanks to the Invercargill Ladies Golf Club for the guard of honour at the service. Also a big thanks to friends, extended family and neighbours for their ongoing support during this difficult time. Please accept this as a personal and sincere thank you.





