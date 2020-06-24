NEILSON,
Lynette Fay (nee Wyeth):
Of Invercargill. Passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife for 54 years of Lloyd. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Aaron and Mary, Kirsten and James Watson. Adored Nana of Eve Neilson; Leah, Elizabeth, and Jack Watson. Dearly loved sister of Denise Wyeth, and Raewyn Stuart. Loved Aunty of Reirani, and the late Jacqui Taurima; Kim, and Brad Stuart, and their families. A service to celebrate Lynette's life will be held in the Ascot Park Hotel on Friday, June 26, at 11.00am, followed by private interment at Eastern Cemetery. Messages can be sent to 159B Mary Street, Invercargill 9810, or to Lynette's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 25, 2020