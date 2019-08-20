NAYLOR,
Lynette Olivia (Olivia):
On Sunday, August 18, 2019, peacefully with family, at home in Wallacetown. The greatest mama in the world to Emilia. Dearly loved wife, best friend, teacher to Sergio. Precious youngest daughter of Patricia and the late David, and much loved sister to Sarah and Laura. A celebration of Olivia's life will be held in the Wallacetown Community Centre, 57 Dunlop Street, Wallacetown, at 10.30am on Friday, August 23, followed by an interment service at Garston Cemetery at approximately 3.00pm.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019