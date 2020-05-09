Acknowledgement

CROFTS, Lynette Marie

(Lyn) (nee Thomson):

Perhaps you sent a lovely card, or sat quietly in a chair,



Perhaps you sent a floral piece, if so we saw it there,



Perhaps you spoke the kindest words, that a friend could say,



Perhaps you were not there at all, just thought of us that day,



Whatever you did to console us all,

We thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts.

The family would like to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone for their support, love and kindness shown following the loss of our dearly loved Lyn. Special thanks to all of the medical professionals for their wonderful care of Lyn, Dr Peter Finlayson, Dr Chris Jackson and his team and the staff on the Medical Ward at Southland Hospital. We would also like to acknowledge the support, compassion and kindness from Southland Boys' High School and their community, thank you. We are extremely grateful for the donations for the Blair Vining Charitable Hospital, from both Lyn's service and the Southland Boys' High School mufti day. Thank you to J Fraser & Sons for your impeccable care of Lyn. Megan McKenzie, thank you for the beautiful words you spoke of Lyn at her service, she would have been honoured and touched by such a special service. Also thank you for the love and support you gave us all during this time. Rachael Crothers, you were our rock throughout this time, your professionalism, your compassion, guidance, and huge heart helped us through this most difficult time and we can't thank you enough. Lyn is very deeply missed by us all, she has left a large hole in our lives forever. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to all who have supported Lyn's extended family in some way, there are so many of you, it has been so overwhelming, humbling and much appreciated, with sincere thanks from us all.

Lyn, sadly missed and in our hearts forever…..



