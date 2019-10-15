CROFTS, Lynette Marie
(Lyn) (nee Thomson):
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loved daughter of Florice and the late Duncan. Dearly loved wife of Barry (Dusty). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Kelly and Daniel, Tony and Jazz, Amy and Sam, and Hayley and Chris. Dearly loved Nana of Millie and Lucy, Jax, Lucas, Koby, Hulk and Hugo. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of John and Robin, Karen and Darryl. Loved Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A very special friend of Kay and Ross. Donations to the Vining Charitable Hospital can be left at the service. A service for Lyn will be held on Thursday, October 17, 1.30pm, J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Corner Esk and Doon Streets Invercargill. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 246 West Plains Road, RD 4 Invercargill or to Lyn's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019