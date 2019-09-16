Lynette COLLIE

Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

COLLIE, Lynette Fay:
After a long, courageous battle, Lynette passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the comfort of loved ones; aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Fergus, deeply loved and cherished mother and Nana/Nettie of Gareth and Anna, Scarlett; Louise and Shannon, Hugo and Oliver Parnham; Marnie and Mark, Will and Sam Lankow; Blair and Peta, Ferg, Cruz, Bo and Tyler. A much loved sister-in-law and Aunty Nettie. Funeral details to be advised.

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 16, 2019
