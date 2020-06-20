Lyndsay LAMB

Guest Book
  • "Thoughts are with Denise and Family members, its a link in..."
  • "Deepest sympathy from the Rushton family"
    - Madelene Rushton
  • "With our Deepest Sympathy to you Denise and family.Thinking..."
    - Bev Dobson
Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
Death Notice

LAMB, Lyndsay Alexander:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Denise, aged 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nigel and Bengi (Sydney), and a much loved Grandad. Loved son of Ella and the late Alex, brother and brother-in-law of Bev and Russell Inglis, Lynette, Geoff and Debbie, and a loved Uncle. At Lyndsay's request a private family service will be held with private cremation. Messages to 29 Elsie Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020
