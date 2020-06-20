LAMB, Lyndsay Alexander:
Peacefully, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at home with his loving wife, Denise, aged 66 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Nigel and Bengi (Sydney), and a much loved Grandad. Loved son of Ella and the late Alex, brother and brother-in-law of Bev and Russell Inglis, Lynette, Geoff and Debbie, and a loved Uncle. At Lyndsay's request a private family service will be held with private cremation. Messages to 29 Elsie Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times on June 20, 2020