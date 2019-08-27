WALTER,
Lyndall Ann (nee Geddes):
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Resthaven, Gore with Linda by her side. Dearly loved wife of the late Don Walter. Loved mother, mother-in-law and Grandmother of the late Ross, Alwyn and Linda, Jayden, and Aaron; Darryl and Jackie, Donald, Warrick, Alan, Sharon, Roseannah, Felicity, David, and Hugh.
'Rest in peace Mum'
In accordance with Lyndall's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to Alwyn and Linda Walter, 838 Donald Road, 5RD Gore 9775.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 27, 2019