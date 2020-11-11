Lynda THOMPSON

Guest Book
  • "Knew Lynda for about 35 years. She was a very good person..."
    - Warren Garthwaite
  • "Sheri, Abby, Wade and families I was saddened to hear of..."
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

THOMPSON, Lynda Gay
(Mumma Shadow):
On November 9, 2020, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home; aged 62 years. Loving partner of Gordon, beautiful mother and mother-in-law of Wade and Jayne, Sherrie and Mike, and Abby and Mark. Cherished nana of Charlie, Gabriel, Jacob; Thomas, Joseph, and Andrew, and much loved by her pets Molly, Boots and Basil. Messages to the Thompson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Lynda will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Saturday, November 14, at 11.00am.


Published in Southland Times on Nov. 11, 2020
