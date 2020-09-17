SPENCE, Lynda Joy
(nee Ramage):
Passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11, 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of John (dec). Much loved mother to Michael (QLD), Shelly and John Jones (NSW), and Granny to her 6 grandchildren. Sister and sister-in-law to Beverly and Doug Smith (Gore), the late Kaye and Cyril Clyma, David and the late Bernice Ramage (Tauranga), Brian and Sandy Ramage (Wellington), Dorothy Ramage (QLD), and Paul Ramage (QLD).
Sadly missed
and dearly loved.
Messages of condolences to 14 Beattie Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2020