PEEK, Lynda Jean:
Passed away surrounded by her family, on Monday, February 17, 2020, aged 64 years. Dearly loved wife of Russell, loved mother and mother-in-law of Alyce and Anthony Perkins (Tuturau), Eryn and David Duffy (Riversdale). Adored Nan of Jud, Beau, Clayton, and Hunter. Loved daughter of Margaret and the late Laurie Claringbold, loved daughter-in-law of Phyllis and the late Harold Peek, cherished sister, sister-in-law and Aunty. As per Lynda's wishes, a private service to celebrate her life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 'Sweet Louise'. Messages to PO Box 131, Riversdale 9744.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020