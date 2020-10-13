CROFTS,

Lyn (nee Thomson):

The year has passed so fast, our hearts will always ache for you. Life has not been the same without you here with us. Words can't describe how much we miss you and long for you to be here with us making memories and celebrating milestones. We love and miss you so much our beautiful Mum and wife.

Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same,

We have to hide our heartaches when someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you, silent the tears that fall,

Living our life without you is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us, your heart was kind and true,

And when we needed to talk to someone we could always count on you.

The special years will not return when we are all together,

But with the love within our hearts you will walk with us forever.

Always on our minds, forever in our hearts xx

Love - Barry, Kelly, Daniel, Millie, Lucy, Tony, Jazz, Jackson, Lucas, Amy, Sam, Koby, Hayley, Chris, Hulk and Hugo.



