HUNT,
Lucy Ann (nee Jones):
Peacefully in the care of Ascot Care Home on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, aged 96. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril, and loved mother and mother-in-law of Les and Hazel (Rockhampton); Judy and Ken Lawrie; Susie and Nik Vaalele (Sydney). Loved nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff on Waikaia Wing and Dr T Luecker for your care. A service to celebrate Lucy's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Monday, October 21, at 11.00am. The service will conclude with a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to J & K Lawrie, 41 Carron Street, Invercargill 9810. [email protected]
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019