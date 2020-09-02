LOCKHART, Louisa Ruth:
At Southland Hospital on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Aged 79 years. Soulmate of Ron* Gillam. Loved mother of John* MacKenzie, Quentin Holt. Dearly loved grandmother of Chantelle Gutsell and Cheanna. Loved sister of George* Lockhart, Jeannie Barnes (Cromwell), John* Lockhart, and Dulcie* Gauldie. In lieu of flowers, please leave a donation to the Cancer Society at the service. A funeral service will be held at 1.30pm, on Monday, September 7, (attendees by invitation only due to Covid19 Level 2 restrictions) The service may be viewed livestream at frasersfunerals.co.nz/live-streams Messages to 171A Crinan Street or to Louisa's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, 2020