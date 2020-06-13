MURDOCH, Louie James:
With broken hearts, our beautiful baby boy was taken to be an angel on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Precious and loved baby boy of Brent and Miriam. Adored baby brother of Elsie and Thea. Treasured grandson of Terry and Chris Egerton, and Cleland and Alva Murdoch. A cherished great-grandson of More Nana and More Grandad Ray and Bev Egerton. A much loved nephew and cousin. A farewell will be held at Hawthorne Gardens on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the "Murdoch family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 15, 2020