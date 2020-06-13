Louie MURDOCH

Guest Book
  • "MURDOCH, Louie James: Our little Louie. We only had you..."
    - Louie MURDOCH
    Published in: The Southland Times
Service Information
Macdonald & Weston Funeral Home
131 Yarrow St
Invercargill , Southland
032182156
Death Notice

MURDOCH, Louie James:
With broken hearts, our beautiful baby boy was taken to be an angel on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Precious and loved baby boy of Brent and Miriam. Adored baby brother of Elsie and Thea. Treasured grandson of Terry and Chris Egerton, and Cleland and Alva Murdoch. A cherished great-grandson of More Nana and More Grandad Ray and Bev Egerton. A much loved nephew and cousin. A farewell will be held at Hawthorne Gardens on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the "Murdoch family", PO Box 632, Invercargill.

logo
Published in Southland Times from June 13 to June 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.